Great Location! Near National Harbor! Well kept townhouse. 2 large bedrooms with bathrooms for each. A half bath is located on main level. Walk in closets. W/D on upper level. Step down living room. Relax by the fireplace in the family room. The family room opens up to a private patio. Balcony on the main level. Perfect for a cafe table and chairs. Alarm system. This one will go quickly in this condition and price!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 507 Kerby Parkway have any available units?
507 Kerby Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Washington, MD.
What amenities does 507 Kerby Parkway have?
Some of 507 Kerby Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Kerby Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
507 Kerby Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.