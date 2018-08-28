All apartments in Fort Washington
Find more places like 507 Kerby Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Washington, MD
/
507 Kerby Parkway
Last updated March 25 2019 at 5:04 PM

507 Kerby Parkway

507 Kerby Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Washington
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

507 Kerby Parkway, Fort Washington, MD 20744

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
Great Location! Near National Harbor! Well kept townhouse. 2 large bedrooms with bathrooms for each. A half bath is located on main level. Walk in closets. W/D on upper level. Step down living room. Relax by the fireplace in the family room. The family room opens up to a private patio. Balcony on the main level. Perfect for a cafe table and chairs. Alarm system. This one will go quickly in this condition and price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Kerby Parkway have any available units?
507 Kerby Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Washington, MD.
What amenities does 507 Kerby Parkway have?
Some of 507 Kerby Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Kerby Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
507 Kerby Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Kerby Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 507 Kerby Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Washington.
Does 507 Kerby Parkway offer parking?
No, 507 Kerby Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 507 Kerby Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Kerby Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Kerby Parkway have a pool?
No, 507 Kerby Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 507 Kerby Parkway have accessible units?
No, 507 Kerby Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Kerby Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 Kerby Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 507 Kerby Parkway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 507 Kerby Parkway has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Pointe
8340 Indian Head Hwy
Fort Washington, MD 20744
Remington Place
2602 Brinkley Rd
Fort Washington, MD 20744

Similar Pages

Fort Washington 1 BedroomsFort Washington 2 Bedrooms
Fort Washington Apartments with ParkingFort Washington Apartments with Pool
Fort Washington Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MD
College Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VAOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VA
Langley Park, MDSouth Laurel, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University