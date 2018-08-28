507 Kerby Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system

Great Location! Near National Harbor! Well kept townhouse. 2 large bedrooms with bathrooms for each. A half bath is located on main level. Walk in closets. W/D on upper level. Step down living room. Relax by the fireplace in the family room. The family room opens up to a private patio. Balcony on the main level. Perfect for a cafe table and chairs. Alarm system. This one will go quickly in this condition and price!