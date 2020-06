Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Split-level, huge back yard near the Marina, in Fort Washington /Tantallon South. Fnshd Basement,F/place, garage,huge shelved crawl space for storage. M/bdrm with F/bath in the quietest part of Fort Washington. Few miles from beltway or Nat.Harbour, MGM,Tanger outlets, Andrews & Bolling AFB, short commute to DC or Va. Single Family home with Town Hse price. Probably the best value in the area.