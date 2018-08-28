311 BEECH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Stunning split foyer detached home in sought after Fort Washington, not far from the park and marina. Ample natural light, move in ready, fully upgraded. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths up, 1 bed and 1 full bath down, recroom and bonus room, separate laundry room. Owner's suite bedroom has an en-suite bath. You cannot beat the yard here. Deck off the eat-in kitchen with french doors, as well as a rear entrance to the recroom with wet-bar and fireplace. Get in just in time to entertain for the holidays!