202 MAJOR KING LANE

Amenities
This 4 BR, 3.5 BA Colonial is spacious with an open floor plan, Carpeted Family Room off of Kitchen with Gas Fireplace. Gourmet Kitchen with lots of storage, center island with Jenn-Air cooktop, refrigerator with ice maker, wall ovens, lots of storage space, and desk area . Upper level features Master Suite with Sitting area, garden bath and dual walk-in closets; three additional bedrooms and hall bath. Huge Walk-out Basement with Full Bath . Convenient to National Harbor, MGM, local shopping and Capital Beltway. Credit Authorization Form to be completed by Applicant is under Documents. Call CSS 866.891.7469 for showing instructions