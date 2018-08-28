All apartments in Fort Washington
202 MAJOR KING LANE

202 Major King Lane · No Longer Available
Location

202 Major King Lane, Fort Washington, MD 20744

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
This 4 BR, 3.5 BA Colonial is spacious with an open floor plan, Carpeted Family Room off of Kitchen with Gas Fireplace. Gourmet Kitchen with lots of storage, center island with Jenn-Air cooktop, refrigerator with ice maker, wall ovens, lots of storage space, and desk area . Upper level features Master Suite with Sitting area, garden bath and dual walk-in closets; three additional bedrooms and hall bath. Huge Walk-out Basement with Full Bath . Convenient to National Harbor, MGM, local shopping and Capital Beltway. Credit Authorization Form to be completed by Applicant is under Documents. Call CSS 866.891.7469 for showing instructions

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

