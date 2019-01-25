1607 DAUPHIN DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ice maker

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Waiting for you is a remodeled home and freshly painted with updated kitchen and appliances, Refrigerator with icemaker Updated windows/blinds and beautiful tile bathrooms and carpet. Nice new deck and new driveway. Plenty room for parking. Large and spacious rooms with large closets. Enjoy a large 2 car garage with extra side entrance and convenient entrance to the kitchen. A quiet community and Shopping/hospital/post office within minutes. Easy access to Indian Head Hwy. and Beltway/DC/Va/Andrews/Bowling AFB.....Application on line at Long and Foster.com. Thanks