Fort Washington, MD
1607 DAUPHIN DR
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:22 PM

1607 DAUPHIN DR

1607 Dauphin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1607 Dauphin Drive, Fort Washington, MD 20744

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Waiting for you is a remodeled home and freshly painted with updated kitchen and appliances, Refrigerator with icemaker Updated windows/blinds and beautiful tile bathrooms and carpet. Nice new deck and new driveway. Plenty room for parking. Large and spacious rooms with large closets. Enjoy a large 2 car garage with extra side entrance and convenient entrance to the kitchen. A quiet community and Shopping/hospital/post office within minutes. Easy access to Indian Head Hwy. and Beltway/DC/Va/Andrews/Bowling AFB.....Application on line at Long and Foster.com. Thanks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1607 DAUPHIN DR have any available units?
1607 DAUPHIN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Washington, MD.
What amenities does 1607 DAUPHIN DR have?
Some of 1607 DAUPHIN DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1607 DAUPHIN DR currently offering any rent specials?
1607 DAUPHIN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 DAUPHIN DR pet-friendly?
No, 1607 DAUPHIN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Washington.
Does 1607 DAUPHIN DR offer parking?
Yes, 1607 DAUPHIN DR offers parking.
Does 1607 DAUPHIN DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1607 DAUPHIN DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 DAUPHIN DR have a pool?
No, 1607 DAUPHIN DR does not have a pool.
Does 1607 DAUPHIN DR have accessible units?
No, 1607 DAUPHIN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 DAUPHIN DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1607 DAUPHIN DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1607 DAUPHIN DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1607 DAUPHIN DR does not have units with air conditioning.
