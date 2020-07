Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

FULLY REMODELED PROPERTY WITH 4 BEDROOMS AND 3.5 BATHS 2 CAR GARAGE AND LONG DRIVE, FULLY REMODELED BATHROOMS, WOOD IN MASTER BED ROOM AND LIVING AREA, TILES IN KITCHEN. FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT. NEW HVAC, GOURMET KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND DOUBLE OVEN. SEE PHOTOS TO BELIEVE THE FULLY REMODELED BATHROOMS. FRONT PORCH WELL MAINTAINED LANDSCAPING, AND IN GROUND POOL.