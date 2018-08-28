Share this super clean house with the owner..1 spacious bedroom....Smokers are welcome...Access to the Kitchen, basement, living room, dinning room, Family room.Room for rent in the home....males preferred.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13313 COLFAX DRIVE have any available units?
13313 COLFAX DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Washington, MD.
Is 13313 COLFAX DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13313 COLFAX DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.