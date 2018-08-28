All apartments in Fort Washington
13313 COLFAX DRIVE
13313 COLFAX DRIVE

13313 Colfax Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13313 Colfax Drive, Fort Washington, MD 20744

Amenities

Share this super clean house with the owner..1 spacious bedroom....Smokers are welcome...Access to the Kitchen, basement, living room, dinning room, Family room.Room for rent in the home....males preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13313 COLFAX DRIVE have any available units?
13313 COLFAX DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Washington, MD.
Is 13313 COLFAX DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13313 COLFAX DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13313 COLFAX DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13313 COLFAX DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Washington.
Does 13313 COLFAX DRIVE offer parking?
No, 13313 COLFAX DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 13313 COLFAX DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13313 COLFAX DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13313 COLFAX DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13313 COLFAX DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13313 COLFAX DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13313 COLFAX DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13313 COLFAX DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13313 COLFAX DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13313 COLFAX DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13313 COLFAX DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
