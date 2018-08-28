All apartments in Fort Washington
Find more places like 13302 WASHINGTON TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Washington, MD
/
13302 WASHINGTON TERRACE
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:52 AM

13302 WASHINGTON TERRACE

13302 Washington Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Washington
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13302 Washington Terrace, Fort Washington, MD 20744

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Exquisite Basement Rental! 2 bedrooms & 1 full bathroom. Open kitchen w/ granite counters, full size appliances stove, microwave above stove, dishwasher, full size large refrigerator w/ ice maker & loads of cabinet space w/ pantry area. Huge living room area. Table space off kitchen area & Breakfast area w/ pendent lights over the granite tall counter ready for stools for extra eating space. Spacious bedroom as the master with walk in closet. Beautifully tiled bathroom . Plenty of street parking. The lower level is for rent only with it's own entrance and no access to the rest of the house it's completely separate for your privacy. All utilities are included in the rent price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13302 WASHINGTON TERRACE have any available units?
13302 WASHINGTON TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Washington, MD.
What amenities does 13302 WASHINGTON TERRACE have?
Some of 13302 WASHINGTON TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13302 WASHINGTON TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
13302 WASHINGTON TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13302 WASHINGTON TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 13302 WASHINGTON TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Washington.
Does 13302 WASHINGTON TERRACE offer parking?
No, 13302 WASHINGTON TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 13302 WASHINGTON TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13302 WASHINGTON TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13302 WASHINGTON TERRACE have a pool?
No, 13302 WASHINGTON TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 13302 WASHINGTON TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 13302 WASHINGTON TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 13302 WASHINGTON TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13302 WASHINGTON TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13302 WASHINGTON TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13302 WASHINGTON TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Pointe
8340 Indian Head Hwy
Fort Washington, MD 20744
Remington Place
2602 Brinkley Rd
Fort Washington, MD 20744

Similar Pages

Fort Washington 1 BedroomsFort Washington 2 Bedrooms
Fort Washington Apartments with ParkingFort Washington Apartments with Pool
Fort Washington Cheap PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MD
College Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VAOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VA
Langley Park, MDSouth Laurel, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University