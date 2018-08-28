13302 WASHINGTON TERRACE

Amenities

Exquisite Basement Rental! 2 bedrooms & 1 full bathroom. Open kitchen w/ granite counters, full size appliances stove, microwave above stove, dishwasher, full size large refrigerator w/ ice maker & loads of cabinet space w/ pantry area. Huge living room area. Table space off kitchen area & Breakfast area w/ pendent lights over the granite tall counter ready for stools for extra eating space. Spacious bedroom as the master with walk in closet. Beautifully tiled bathroom . Plenty of street parking. The lower level is for rent only with it's own entrance and no access to the rest of the house it's completely separate for your privacy. All utilities are included in the rent price.