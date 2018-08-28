All apartments in Fort Washington
Fort Washington, MD
12711 HALLWOOD PLACE
Last updated March 19 2020 at 2:28 AM

12711 HALLWOOD PLACE

12711 Hallwood Place · No Longer Available
Location

12711 Hallwood Place, Fort Washington, MD 20744

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Located in sought after Tantallon On The Potomac neighborhood. Well maintained 3-4 bedroom, 3 full bath split foyer. The main floor of this home offers a Beautiful kitchen with Ceramic tile walls and Ceramic flooring. Bright and airy dining room with access to the screened-in deck. Spacious Master Bedroom with lots of closet space and Ceramic tiled Master Bath. There are 2 additional bedroom spaces and a full hall bath. The bedroom areas have wall to wall carpeting. The lower level of this home offers a fully finished basement. The recreation area could be used as an additional bedroom space or office with a fireplace. The oversized game/exercise room has many possibilities for use. Attached (1) car garage and (1) detached shed. No Pets or Smoking. This home is conveniently located minutes from the National Harbor, 15 Minutes to Washington D.C. and within walking distance to a Metro Bus Stop! Inquire today for additional information or to request a private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12711 HALLWOOD PLACE have any available units?
12711 HALLWOOD PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Washington, MD.
What amenities does 12711 HALLWOOD PLACE have?
Some of 12711 HALLWOOD PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12711 HALLWOOD PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
12711 HALLWOOD PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12711 HALLWOOD PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 12711 HALLWOOD PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Washington.
Does 12711 HALLWOOD PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 12711 HALLWOOD PLACE offers parking.
Does 12711 HALLWOOD PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12711 HALLWOOD PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12711 HALLWOOD PLACE have a pool?
No, 12711 HALLWOOD PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 12711 HALLWOOD PLACE have accessible units?
No, 12711 HALLWOOD PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 12711 HALLWOOD PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12711 HALLWOOD PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12711 HALLWOOD PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12711 HALLWOOD PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

