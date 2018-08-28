12711 HALLWOOD PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking garage

Located in sought after Tantallon On The Potomac neighborhood. Well maintained 3-4 bedroom, 3 full bath split foyer. The main floor of this home offers a Beautiful kitchen with Ceramic tile walls and Ceramic flooring. Bright and airy dining room with access to the screened-in deck. Spacious Master Bedroom with lots of closet space and Ceramic tiled Master Bath. There are 2 additional bedroom spaces and a full hall bath. The bedroom areas have wall to wall carpeting. The lower level of this home offers a fully finished basement. The recreation area could be used as an additional bedroom space or office with a fireplace. The oversized game/exercise room has many possibilities for use. Attached (1) car garage and (1) detached shed. No Pets or Smoking. This home is conveniently located minutes from the National Harbor, 15 Minutes to Washington D.C. and within walking distance to a Metro Bus Stop! Inquire today for additional information or to request a private showing!