12003 AUTUMNWOOD LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Lease purchase/contract fell through: Owner anxious and will entertain a lease purchase agreement with favable purchasing terms. Beautifull and meticulously maintained 4 bd. Room . Col. in the Tantallon community, Nested on a goreous land-scaped lot with inground sprinkler system. foyer w/circular stairs and Large Sitting room off master bed room, Lg. walk-in closets throughout & a real jacuzzi , big eat-in kitchen, formal dinning and living room w/maids quarters, 3 fire places, all glass sun room leading to Rear deck. 2 car garage. Call John Payton @ 240 393-0133 for additional information.