Last updated December 1 2019 at 3:35 PM

12003 AUTUMNWOOD LANE

12003 Autumnwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12003 Autumnwood Lane, Fort Washington, MD 20744

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
ice maker
Lease purchase/contract fell through: Owner anxious and will entertain a lease purchase agreement with favable purchasing terms. Beautifull and meticulously maintained 4 bd. Room . Col. in the Tantallon community, Nested on a goreous land-scaped lot with inground sprinkler system. foyer w/circular stairs and Large Sitting room off master bed room, Lg. walk-in closets throughout & a real jacuzzi , big eat-in kitchen, formal dinning and living room w/maids quarters, 3 fire places, all glass sun room leading to Rear deck. 2 car garage. Call John Payton @ 240 393-0133 for additional information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12003 AUTUMNWOOD LANE have any available units?
12003 AUTUMNWOOD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Washington, MD.
What amenities does 12003 AUTUMNWOOD LANE have?
Some of 12003 AUTUMNWOOD LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12003 AUTUMNWOOD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12003 AUTUMNWOOD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12003 AUTUMNWOOD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12003 AUTUMNWOOD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Washington.
Does 12003 AUTUMNWOOD LANE offer parking?
Yes, 12003 AUTUMNWOOD LANE offers parking.
Does 12003 AUTUMNWOOD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12003 AUTUMNWOOD LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12003 AUTUMNWOOD LANE have a pool?
No, 12003 AUTUMNWOOD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 12003 AUTUMNWOOD LANE have accessible units?
No, 12003 AUTUMNWOOD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12003 AUTUMNWOOD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12003 AUTUMNWOOD LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12003 AUTUMNWOOD LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12003 AUTUMNWOOD LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
