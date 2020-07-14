All apartments in Fort Meade
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:29 AM

2918 GLENDALE AVENUE

2918 Glendale Avenue · (800) 913-4326
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2918 Glendale Avenue, Fort Meade, MD 20794

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1920 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Parkside: Gorgeous home! Gleaming Hardwood Floors through out first 2 levels. Spacious gourmet kitchen with Island , Stainless steel Appliances and Granite counters. Deck off the kitchen area is maintenance free. Master Bedroom with large dual closets, carpeted and with tray ceiling , Master Bath has dual sinks and separate shower, ceramic floors.Second Bedroom w/ guest full bath .Upper level Laundry closet 1 Car Garage in the rear!Close to Fort Meade and minutes for Arundel Mills Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2918 GLENDALE AVENUE have any available units?
2918 GLENDALE AVENUE has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2918 GLENDALE AVENUE have?
Some of 2918 GLENDALE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2918 GLENDALE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2918 GLENDALE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2918 GLENDALE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2918 GLENDALE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Meade.
Does 2918 GLENDALE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2918 GLENDALE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2918 GLENDALE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2918 GLENDALE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2918 GLENDALE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2918 GLENDALE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2918 GLENDALE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2918 GLENDALE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2918 GLENDALE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2918 GLENDALE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2918 GLENDALE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2918 GLENDALE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
