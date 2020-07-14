2918 GLENDALE AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Parkside: Gorgeous home! Gleaming Hardwood Floors through out first 2 levels. Spacious gourmet kitchen with Island , Stainless steel Appliances and Granite counters. Deck off the kitchen area is maintenance free. Master Bedroom with large dual closets, carpeted and with tray ceiling , Master Bath has dual sinks and separate shower, ceramic floors.Second Bedroom w/ guest full bath .Upper level Laundry closet 1 Car Garage in the rear!Close to Fort Meade and minutes for Arundel Mills Mall.