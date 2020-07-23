7145 Donnell Place C3

Amenities
Let the Sunshine In - Property Id: 225577
This spacious and bright 1 Bedroom, 1 Full bath Condo features, living and dining room, Top foor with no disturbance and privacy with a balcony overlooking the complex community. Updated wood floor, appliances, and lots of windows.
Gas and Water included in the rent. Conveniently located near 495, Metro and within a walking distance to Starbucks, Target and shopping.
No Pets Allowed
