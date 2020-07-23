All apartments in Forestville
Find more places like 7145 Donnell Place C3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forestville, MD
/
7145 Donnell Place C3
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

7145 Donnell Place C3

7145 Donnell Place · (301) 455-7795
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Forestville
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7145 Donnell Place, Forestville, MD 20747

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit C3 · Avail. now

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 764 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Let the Sunshine In - Property Id: 225577

This spacious and bright 1 Bedroom, 1 Full bath Condo features, living and dining room, Top foor with no disturbance and privacy with a balcony overlooking the complex community. Updated wood floor, appliances, and lots of windows.

Gas and Water included in the rent. Conveniently located near 495, Metro and within a walking distance to Starbucks, Target and shopping.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7145-donnell-place-district-heights-md-unit-c3/225577
Property Id 225577

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5945153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7145 Donnell Place C3 have any available units?
7145 Donnell Place C3 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7145 Donnell Place C3 have?
Some of 7145 Donnell Place C3's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7145 Donnell Place C3 currently offering any rent specials?
7145 Donnell Place C3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7145 Donnell Place C3 pet-friendly?
No, 7145 Donnell Place C3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forestville.
Does 7145 Donnell Place C3 offer parking?
No, 7145 Donnell Place C3 does not offer parking.
Does 7145 Donnell Place C3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7145 Donnell Place C3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7145 Donnell Place C3 have a pool?
No, 7145 Donnell Place C3 does not have a pool.
Does 7145 Donnell Place C3 have accessible units?
No, 7145 Donnell Place C3 does not have accessible units.
Does 7145 Donnell Place C3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7145 Donnell Place C3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7145 Donnell Place C3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7145 Donnell Place C3 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7145 Donnell Place C3?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avenue Apartments
6311 Pennsylvania Ave
Forestville, MD 20747
The District at Forestville
2723 Lorring Dr
Forestville, MD 20747
Dunhill South Apartments
5815 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD 20747

Similar Pages

Forestville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsForestville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Forestville Apartments with BalconiesForestville Apartments with Parking
Forestville Cheap ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDLaurel, MDWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VANew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDGlassmanor, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VA
Beltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAFairland, MDBailey's Crossroads, VATemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDSeabrook, MDBurtonsville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity