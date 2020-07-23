7145 Donnell Place C3

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Let the Sunshine In - Property Id: 225577



This spacious and bright 1 Bedroom, 1 Full bath Condo features, living and dining room, Top foor with no disturbance and privacy with a balcony overlooking the complex community. Updated wood floor, appliances, and lots of windows.



Gas and Water included in the rent. Conveniently located near 495, Metro and within a walking distance to Starbucks, Target and shopping.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7145-donnell-place-district-heights-md-unit-c3/225577

No Pets Allowed



