Forestville, MD
7105 CROSS ST
Last updated May 26 2020 at 9:25 AM

7105 CROSS ST

7105 Cross Street · (866) 677-6937
Location

7105 Cross Street, Forestville, MD 20747

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This 3 level townhome is located in an ideal location by major highways, shoppong, schools and resturants. The home features a kitchen with space for morning breakfast, separate dining room leading to a spacious livingroom, a powder room on the main level. The upper level features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath. You'll find in the lower level a finished basement with access to the yard. A separate laundry room with plenty of space for storage. This rental has 5 parking passes. No separate water bill, it's already included.Application must be done on-line through Longandfoster.com. Idenitify rental address, select option to submit application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7105 CROSS ST have any available units?
7105 CROSS ST has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7105 CROSS ST currently offering any rent specials?
7105 CROSS ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7105 CROSS ST pet-friendly?
No, 7105 CROSS ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forestville.
Does 7105 CROSS ST offer parking?
Yes, 7105 CROSS ST does offer parking.
Does 7105 CROSS ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7105 CROSS ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7105 CROSS ST have a pool?
No, 7105 CROSS ST does not have a pool.
Does 7105 CROSS ST have accessible units?
No, 7105 CROSS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 7105 CROSS ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 7105 CROSS ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7105 CROSS ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 7105 CROSS ST does not have units with air conditioning.
