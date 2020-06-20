7105 CROSS ST

Amenities

on-site laundry parking refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This 3 level townhome is located in an ideal location by major highways, shoppong, schools and resturants. The home features a kitchen with space for morning breakfast, separate dining room leading to a spacious livingroom, a powder room on the main level. The upper level features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath. You'll find in the lower level a finished basement with access to the yard. A separate laundry room with plenty of space for storage. This rental has 5 parking passes. No separate water bill, it's already included.Application must be done on-line through Longandfoster.com. Idenitify rental address, select option to submit application