Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Move-In Ready! This End Unit Townhome with a garage features three freshly painted levels with hardwood on the main level and carpet upstairs and in the basement living areas. The garage has space for storage and vehicle as well as one parking space in the driveway. Enjoy the deck and and fenced in yard that wraps nicely around the side of this end-unit. Metro accessible and very easy access to 495, major roads, DC, VA and nearby military installations makes commuting less worrisome. It is conveniently located with shopping and amenities in walking distance to top it off. Credit/Income/Rental Hist weighed heavily. Pets case by case basis. App fee $75/person.