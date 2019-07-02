All apartments in Forest Heights
Find more places like 127 North Huron Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forest Heights, MD
/
127 North Huron Drive
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:34 PM

127 North Huron Drive

127 North Huron Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

127 North Huron Drive, Forest Heights, MD 20745
Forest Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Ricardo Gonzales and Renters Warehouse presents this well-kept single family home in Oxon Hill, Maryland near The Iconic National Harbor. This home is a short distance to the brand new MGM Grand casino, Tanger Outlets and National Harbor with over 150 stores to shop, including, movies, paddle boat rentals, water taxis, the Marina, i495, i295 and the list goes on and on. This great home has 5 carpeted bedrooms, an open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout, large closet and storage space throughout the home, recessed lighting, open kitchen with island + modern deep freezer, walls of cabinet space and a pantry. The home has custom blinds and is smoke and pet free. Additionally there is a detached garage, a privacy fence that surrounds the back yard and two spacious decks for your outdoor enjoyment. For more info or tour call/text Ricardo at 210-793-7238.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 North Huron Drive have any available units?
127 North Huron Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Heights, MD.
What amenities does 127 North Huron Drive have?
Some of 127 North Huron Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 North Huron Drive currently offering any rent specials?
127 North Huron Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 North Huron Drive pet-friendly?
No, 127 North Huron Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Heights.
Does 127 North Huron Drive offer parking?
Yes, 127 North Huron Drive offers parking.
Does 127 North Huron Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 North Huron Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 North Huron Drive have a pool?
Yes, 127 North Huron Drive has a pool.
Does 127 North Huron Drive have accessible units?
No, 127 North Huron Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 127 North Huron Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 North Huron Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 127 North Huron Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 North Huron Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDOxon Hill, MDGlassmanor, MDNational Harbor, MDHillcrest Heights, MDClinton, MDTemple Hills, MD
Fort Washington, MDSilver Hill, MDCamp Springs, MDFort Hunt, VAHuntington, VAGroveton, VACoral Hills, MDRose Hill, VAHybla Valley, VACapitol Heights, MDWalker Mill, MDMount Vernon, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America