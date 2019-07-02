127 North Huron Drive

Amenities

Ricardo Gonzales and Renters Warehouse presents this well-kept single family home in Oxon Hill, Maryland near The Iconic National Harbor. This home is a short distance to the brand new MGM Grand casino, Tanger Outlets and National Harbor with over 150 stores to shop, including, movies, paddle boat rentals, water taxis, the Marina, i495, i295 and the list goes on and on. This great home has 5 carpeted bedrooms, an open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout, large closet and storage space throughout the home, recessed lighting, open kitchen with island + modern deep freezer, walls of cabinet space and a pantry. The home has custom blinds and is smoke and pet free. Additionally there is a detached garage, a privacy fence that surrounds the back yard and two spacious decks for your outdoor enjoyment. For more info or tour call/text Ricardo at 210-793-7238.