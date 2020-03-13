9904 Gardiner Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful and spacious 1,500 sqft 2BR/1BA house in Silver Spring. Unit features: hardwood flooring, custom kitchen with granite counter tops and SS appliances, covered porch and patio great for entertaining, lots of storage space in the basement, 1 drive way parking spot. Close proximity to Forest Glen Metro, Red Line and I-495, parks, restaurants and shopping. Pets: two cats maximum are allowed.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.