9900 BLUNDON DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court car wash area courtyard dog park on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

Location, location, location! Walk to Metro, minutes to 495, downtown Silver Spring, Sligo Creek Park, DC, Bethesda and all the hot spots. Affordable Condo in convenient Silver Spring, MD Location. Sought after Americana Finmark gated community w/award winning grounds. New hardwood floors throughout, walk in closet, spacious rooms, move-in ready! Unit is close to the tennis courts, basketball courts, and pool. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED in Rent. Free laundry on site, storage bin, car wash, dog run, tot lots & grills, picnic area in park like setting. Ample parking. Beautiful unit with courtyard views! Unit is in great condition