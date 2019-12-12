All apartments in Forest Glen
Find more places like 9822 GEORGIA AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forest Glen, MD
/
9822 GEORGIA AVENUE
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:31 AM

9822 GEORGIA AVENUE

9822 Georgia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forest Glen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9822 Georgia Avenue, Forest Glen, MD 20902

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Downtown Silver Spring 3 BED 2 BATH condo in a gated community WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! 2 minutes walk to Forest Glen Metro and 2 minutes drive to 495 --- DO NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY!! This wonderful condo boast of bright windows which let in plenty of natural light, Lots of closet space, with a washer/dryer in unit and community amenities are just a few of the features listed. Freshly painted, new carpet and tons of upgrades coming up in future!! Enjoy all the amenities this community has to offer such as Tennis court, pool, picnic areas with grills, playgrounds and more!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9822 GEORGIA AVENUE have any available units?
9822 GEORGIA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Glen, MD.
What amenities does 9822 GEORGIA AVENUE have?
Some of 9822 GEORGIA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9822 GEORGIA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
9822 GEORGIA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9822 GEORGIA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 9822 GEORGIA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Glen.
Does 9822 GEORGIA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 9822 GEORGIA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 9822 GEORGIA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9822 GEORGIA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9822 GEORGIA AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 9822 GEORGIA AVENUE has a pool.
Does 9822 GEORGIA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 9822 GEORGIA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 9822 GEORGIA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9822 GEORGIA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9822 GEORGIA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9822 GEORGIA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Forest Glen 1 BedroomsForest Glen 2 Bedrooms
Forest Glen 3 BedroomsForest Glen Apartments with Balcony
Forest Glen Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VA
North Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VA
Damascus, MDFort Meade, MDColesville, MDSeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VABrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDLeisure World, MDLowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia