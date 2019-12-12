9822 GEORGIA AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher all utils included recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

Downtown Silver Spring 3 BED 2 BATH condo in a gated community WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! 2 minutes walk to Forest Glen Metro and 2 minutes drive to 495 --- DO NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY!! This wonderful condo boast of bright windows which let in plenty of natural light, Lots of closet space, with a washer/dryer in unit and community amenities are just a few of the features listed. Freshly painted, new carpet and tons of upgrades coming up in future!! Enjoy all the amenities this community has to offer such as Tennis court, pool, picnic areas with grills, playgrounds and more!!