Home
/
Forest Glen, MD
/
9806 GEORGIA AVE #22-103
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

9806 GEORGIA AVE #22-103

9806 Georgia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9806 Georgia Avenue, Forest Glen, MD 20902

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
all utils included
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
tennis court
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Charming, roomy first floor condo conveniently located in a gated community close to major area commuter routes and walking distance to Forest Glen Metro! Freshly painted neutral color palette, hardwood flooring, and new blinds throughout. Spacious living room and separate dining room with a sliding glass door to the patio. Gas range in the kitchen. Large master bedroom highlights a walk-in closet with shelving. All utilities included. Community offers a pool, tennis and basketball

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9806 GEORGIA AVE #22-103 have any available units?
9806 GEORGIA AVE #22-103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Glen, MD.
What amenities does 9806 GEORGIA AVE #22-103 have?
Some of 9806 GEORGIA AVE #22-103's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9806 GEORGIA AVE #22-103 currently offering any rent specials?
9806 GEORGIA AVE #22-103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9806 GEORGIA AVE #22-103 pet-friendly?
No, 9806 GEORGIA AVE #22-103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Glen.
Does 9806 GEORGIA AVE #22-103 offer parking?
Yes, 9806 GEORGIA AVE #22-103 offers parking.
Does 9806 GEORGIA AVE #22-103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9806 GEORGIA AVE #22-103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9806 GEORGIA AVE #22-103 have a pool?
Yes, 9806 GEORGIA AVE #22-103 has a pool.
Does 9806 GEORGIA AVE #22-103 have accessible units?
No, 9806 GEORGIA AVE #22-103 does not have accessible units.
Does 9806 GEORGIA AVE #22-103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9806 GEORGIA AVE #22-103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9806 GEORGIA AVE #22-103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9806 GEORGIA AVE #22-103 does not have units with air conditioning.

