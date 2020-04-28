9806 GEORGIA AVE #22-103

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors all utils included parking walk in closets pool

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Charming, roomy first floor condo conveniently located in a gated community close to major area commuter routes and walking distance to Forest Glen Metro! Freshly painted neutral color palette, hardwood flooring, and new blinds throughout. Spacious living room and separate dining room with a sliding glass door to the patio. Gas range in the kitchen. Large master bedroom highlights a walk-in closet with shelving. All utilities included. Community offers a pool, tennis and basketball