9717 CAPITOL VIEW AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Location, Location!! Adorable Cottage nestled in the woods for peace & privacy yet, close to everything: Forest Glen METRO, 495, Bethesda, Rock creek Park & Walter Reed, 2 Bedrooms, 1 full bath, Updated kitchen & bathroom, hardwood floors, SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE, 8-9 MONTHS IS FINE, Very private lush yard, Gas heating & cooking, Plenty of room in the backyard, Herb box too, Room for 3 -4 cars, Large basement with 2 rooms for storage, Ride on bus stops out front, Very close to Rock Creek Park, 1 medium Pet OR 2 small pets okay with deposit, Can Move in within a week. Close to Bethesda and downtown Silver spring. Or take rock creek pkwy into DC., 5 minutes bike or car to rock creek park!!