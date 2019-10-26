9717 CAPITOL VIEW AVENUE

Amenities
Location, Location!! Adorable Cottage nestled in the woods for peace & privacy yet, close to everything: Forest Glen METRO, 495, Bethesda, Rock creek Park & Walter Reed, 2 Bedrooms, 1 full bath, Updated kitchen & bathroom, hardwood floors, SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE, 8-9 MONTHS IS FINE, Very private lush yard, Gas heating & cooking, Plenty of room in the backyard, Herb box too, Room for 3 -4 cars, Large basement with 2 rooms for storage, Ride on bus stops out front, Very close to Rock Creek Park, 1 medium Pet OR 2 small pets okay with deposit, Can Move in within a week. Close to Bethesda and downtown Silver spring. Or take rock creek pkwy into DC., 5 minutes bike or car to rock creek park!!