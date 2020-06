Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Spacious Colonial located in sought after community! Walk to the metro ! EZ access to the Beltway and DC. Updated throughout! Gleaming hardwood floors. Beautiful eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large living room with fireplace. Separate dining area. Upper level features 4 generous sized bedrooms, 2 full baths. Lower level features large family room, bedroom, full bath and lots of storage. Great lot! Also listed for sale, ask listing agent for details.