Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities playground 24hr maintenance

6 Avonshire Ct Available 07/31/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Silver Spring! - Gorgeous 3 bed/2 bath townhouse in Silver Spring! Main level features beautiful hardwood and custom tiled flooring throughout a spacious living room/dining room open floor plan. The fully updated kitchen offers tiled flooring, granite countertops including breakfast bar, refinished cabinets and updated appliances. Upstairs has a fully updated Jack & Jill style hall bath with tiled floors and a custom tiled tub enclosure. The 2 large bedrooms have ample closet space, including a master bedroom with dual closets and built-in vanity. The fully finished basement has a separate bedroom and updated full bathroom. There is a laundry/storage area with a full size washer and dryer. A fenced-in patio would be great for outdoor entertaining!



Community has a park/playground and is within walking distance of mass transit!



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3953955)