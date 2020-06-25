All apartments in Fairland
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

6 Avonshire Ct

6 Avonshire Court · No Longer Available
Location

6 Avonshire Court, Fairland, MD 20904

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
24hr maintenance
6 Avonshire Ct Available 07/31/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Silver Spring! - Gorgeous 3 bed/2 bath townhouse in Silver Spring! Main level features beautiful hardwood and custom tiled flooring throughout a spacious living room/dining room open floor plan. The fully updated kitchen offers tiled flooring, granite countertops including breakfast bar, refinished cabinets and updated appliances. Upstairs has a fully updated Jack & Jill style hall bath with tiled floors and a custom tiled tub enclosure. The 2 large bedrooms have ample closet space, including a master bedroom with dual closets and built-in vanity. The fully finished basement has a separate bedroom and updated full bathroom. There is a laundry/storage area with a full size washer and dryer. A fenced-in patio would be great for outdoor entertaining!

Community has a park/playground and is within walking distance of mass transit!

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3953955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Avonshire Ct have any available units?
6 Avonshire Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairland, MD.
What amenities does 6 Avonshire Ct have?
Some of 6 Avonshire Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Avonshire Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6 Avonshire Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Avonshire Ct pet-friendly?
No, 6 Avonshire Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairland.
Does 6 Avonshire Ct offer parking?
No, 6 Avonshire Ct does not offer parking.
Does 6 Avonshire Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Avonshire Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Avonshire Ct have a pool?
No, 6 Avonshire Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6 Avonshire Ct have accessible units?
No, 6 Avonshire Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Avonshire Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Avonshire Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Avonshire Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6 Avonshire Ct has units with air conditioning.

