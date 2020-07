Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and Spacious 2500+ square feet 4 level Townhome. Hardwood floors are through out the main level, 2018 new carpet through out, interior freshly painted, basement updated. Very large loft for an office, kids play area, etc. Open concept with a Two Tiered Deck. 2 car attached garage with additional parking for 2 cars in the driveway. Welcome Home!