Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautifu Townhouse, 4BR, 3 1/2 BRM Burtonsville MD - Property Id: 310355



Beautiful, spacious 1690 square foot brick townhouse in Burtonsville, new carpet, flooring, deck, and freshly painted. There are 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. Gas heating, new HVAC. A finished basement with a bedroom, recreational room, large storage room. Two assigned parking spaces. Minimum credit score of 700 required. One-year lease minimum. Virtual viewings only. Close restaurants and shopping centers, bus stops, bike trails, and library. Near Fairland Recreational Park and an Ice skating rink. Easy access to Washington-Baltimore, ICC 200, I-95, I-495, and University of Maryland. No pets. No smoking. School district of Montgomery County. Hurry won't last!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3846-wildlife-lane-burtonsville-md/310355

Property Id 310355



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5949205)