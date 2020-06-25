All apartments in Fairland
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3846 Wildlife Lane

3846 Wildlife Lane · (240) 645-7994
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3846 Wildlife Lane, Fairland, MD 20866

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $2500 · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifu Townhouse, 4BR, 3 1/2 BRM Burtonsville MD - Property Id: 310355

Beautiful, spacious 1690 square foot brick townhouse in Burtonsville, new carpet, flooring, deck, and freshly painted. There are 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. Gas heating, new HVAC. A finished basement with a bedroom, recreational room, large storage room. Two assigned parking spaces. Minimum credit score of 700 required. One-year lease minimum. Virtual viewings only. Close restaurants and shopping centers, bus stops, bike trails, and library. Near Fairland Recreational Park and an Ice skating rink. Easy access to Washington-Baltimore, ICC 200, I-95, I-495, and University of Maryland. No pets. No smoking. School district of Montgomery County. Hurry won't last!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3846-wildlife-lane-burtonsville-md/310355
Property Id 310355

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5949205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3846 Wildlife Lane have any available units?
3846 Wildlife Lane has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3846 Wildlife Lane have?
Some of 3846 Wildlife Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3846 Wildlife Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3846 Wildlife Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3846 Wildlife Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3846 Wildlife Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairland.
Does 3846 Wildlife Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3846 Wildlife Lane offers parking.
Does 3846 Wildlife Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3846 Wildlife Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3846 Wildlife Lane have a pool?
No, 3846 Wildlife Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3846 Wildlife Lane have accessible units?
No, 3846 Wildlife Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3846 Wildlife Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3846 Wildlife Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3846 Wildlife Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3846 Wildlife Lane has units with air conditioning.
