All apartments in Fairland
Find more places like 3626 VAN HORN WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairland, MD
/
3626 VAN HORN WAY
Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:17 AM

3626 VAN HORN WAY

3626 Van Horn Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairland
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3626 Van Horn Way, Fairland, MD 20866

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Renovated and Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 Full and 2 Half bath townhome in the Silver Spring Country Club Community. 2 Assigned Parking spaces right in front of the property. Kitchen has all new appliances, newly refinished cabinets and counters, an elegant newly tiled floor and eat in space for a small table. Kitchen cut out allows open viewing access to Living Room from Kitchen. This home is freshly painted throughout and features all new carpet. All Bathrooms are renovated with new tile and light fixtures. Top floor has 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full baths. Spacious open floor plan living/dining room that walks out to the large, freshly painted deck overlooking woods. There is a finished basement with a large recreation room with walk-out to a good-sized backyard. There is also a laundry room and half bath in the basement. HOA dues (Owner paid) include access to neighborhood pool. Close to 200. Professionally Managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3626 VAN HORN WAY have any available units?
3626 VAN HORN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairland, MD.
What amenities does 3626 VAN HORN WAY have?
Some of 3626 VAN HORN WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3626 VAN HORN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3626 VAN HORN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3626 VAN HORN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3626 VAN HORN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairland.
Does 3626 VAN HORN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3626 VAN HORN WAY offers parking.
Does 3626 VAN HORN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3626 VAN HORN WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3626 VAN HORN WAY have a pool?
Yes, 3626 VAN HORN WAY has a pool.
Does 3626 VAN HORN WAY have accessible units?
Yes, 3626 VAN HORN WAY has accessible units.
Does 3626 VAN HORN WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3626 VAN HORN WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 3626 VAN HORN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3626 VAN HORN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14
Fairland, MD 20904

Similar Pages

Fairland 2 BedroomsFairland 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Fairland Apartments with ParkingFairland Cheap Places
Fairland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MD
Bladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDLansdowne, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Washington Adventist UniversityCoppin State University
Howard Community College