3626 VAN HORN WAY

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool

Renovated and Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 Full and 2 Half bath townhome in the Silver Spring Country Club Community. 2 Assigned Parking spaces right in front of the property. Kitchen has all new appliances, newly refinished cabinets and counters, an elegant newly tiled floor and eat in space for a small table. Kitchen cut out allows open viewing access to Living Room from Kitchen. This home is freshly painted throughout and features all new carpet. All Bathrooms are renovated with new tile and light fixtures. Top floor has 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full baths. Spacious open floor plan living/dining room that walks out to the large, freshly painted deck overlooking woods. There is a finished basement with a large recreation room with walk-out to a good-sized backyard. There is also a laundry room and half bath in the basement. HOA dues (Owner paid) include access to neighborhood pool. Close to 200. Professionally Managed.