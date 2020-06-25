All apartments in Fairland
Last updated April 30 2020

2939 SHEPPERTON TERRACE

2939 Shepperton Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2939 Shepperton Terrace, Fairland, MD 20904

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APPLY, they will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying. You can review app instructions attached to listing. *** PLEASE Email me your ?~s for quicker response or TEXT me 240-839-1015 **** SEE showing instructions in listing, no need to call or email me to show just FOLLOW SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS on listing and go from there. Application processing takes 3 business days +- depending on how complete your application is and how quickly housing/employment references return calls. **** You can download the housing reference form on this listing for applicant to send to their current and past landlords to expedite, this helps a lot, landlords respond much quicker to the Tenants than us.***Charming updated TH with private fenced in front yard with patio, updated kitchen to include SS Appliances and backsplash, full size washer and dryer, updated bathrooms and newer carpet. Close to ICC, downtown Silver Spring, shopping, restaurants, public transportation and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2939 SHEPPERTON TERRACE have any available units?
2939 SHEPPERTON TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairland, MD.
What amenities does 2939 SHEPPERTON TERRACE have?
Some of 2939 SHEPPERTON TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2939 SHEPPERTON TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
2939 SHEPPERTON TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2939 SHEPPERTON TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 2939 SHEPPERTON TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairland.
Does 2939 SHEPPERTON TERRACE offer parking?
No, 2939 SHEPPERTON TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 2939 SHEPPERTON TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2939 SHEPPERTON TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2939 SHEPPERTON TERRACE have a pool?
No, 2939 SHEPPERTON TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 2939 SHEPPERTON TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 2939 SHEPPERTON TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2939 SHEPPERTON TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2939 SHEPPERTON TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2939 SHEPPERTON TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2939 SHEPPERTON TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

