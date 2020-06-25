2939 SHEPPERTON TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated carpet

APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APPLY, they will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying. You can review app instructions attached to listing. *** PLEASE Email me your ?~s for quicker response or TEXT me 240-839-1015 **** SEE showing instructions in listing, no need to call or email me to show just FOLLOW SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS on listing and go from there. Application processing takes 3 business days +- depending on how complete your application is and how quickly housing/employment references return calls. **** You can download the housing reference form on this listing for applicant to send to their current and past landlords to expedite, this helps a lot, landlords respond much quicker to the Tenants than us.***Charming updated TH with private fenced in front yard with patio, updated kitchen to include SS Appliances and backsplash, full size washer and dryer, updated bathrooms and newer carpet. Close to ICC, downtown Silver Spring, shopping, restaurants, public transportation and much more.