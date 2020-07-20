All apartments in Essex
854 Middlesex Road
854 Middlesex Road

854 Middlesex Road · No Longer Available
Location

854 Middlesex Road, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely Remodeled 2/3 Bedroom Located in Great Neighborhood! - Please call (410-288-8333), (do not email), for information about this 2/3 Bedroom, Completely Remodeled 3 Level Townhouse. New Carpet. Freshly painted. Brand new Kitchen and Bathroom. Finished room in the basement that could be 3rd Bedroom with 1/2 Bath. Covered front porch. Parking pad for off street parking. Baltimore County School District! Close to all major highways. House has been inspected and has rental registration license. All applicants must have rent plus the deposit up front. Total household monthly income has to be close to 3 times monthly rent. No application fee. Please call 410.288.8333 to arrange time to view property. Also ask for other properties available! Thank you and good luck!

(RLNE4797098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 854 Middlesex Road have any available units?
854 Middlesex Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex, MD.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does 854 Middlesex Road have?
Some of 854 Middlesex Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 854 Middlesex Road currently offering any rent specials?
854 Middlesex Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 854 Middlesex Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 854 Middlesex Road is pet friendly.
Does 854 Middlesex Road offer parking?
Yes, 854 Middlesex Road offers parking.
Does 854 Middlesex Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 854 Middlesex Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 854 Middlesex Road have a pool?
No, 854 Middlesex Road does not have a pool.
Does 854 Middlesex Road have accessible units?
No, 854 Middlesex Road does not have accessible units.
Does 854 Middlesex Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 854 Middlesex Road does not have units with dishwashers.
