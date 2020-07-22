8 Cloverwood Court Unit #301

Amenities

Condo Available in Essex!! - Up for rent we have a 3rd floor condo with a private landlord in Essex, MD! Here are the feature that make this place great:



1.) 2 bedrooms

2.) 1 bathroom

3.) Laundry included in unit!

4.) Fresh carpet!

5.) Vaulted ceilings

6.) New tile in bathroom

7.) Nice 3rd level balcony

8.) Quiet court



This condo is freshened up, and ready to go! Come take a look and apply to make this place yours!



No Pets Allowed



