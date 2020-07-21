331 Torner Road

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

START YOUR NEW YEAR RIGHT!!!



Text RENTNOW to the number listed on this ad for more information or to get on the showing list.



(443-315-2274)



The final touches are being completed on this newly rehabbed 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in a quiet neighborhood in Essex.

Close to I-95/I-695 with major shopping areas nearby. House details are as follows:



- Two story rowhome with finished basement

- Second floor: Three bedrooms and one NEW full bath

- First floor: NEW kitchen, dining room and living room (open floor plan)

- Basement: Finished BONUS room with half bath and laundry facilities

- Central air conditioning and heat

- Hardwood floors

- Fenced back yard with shed

- Online rent payment system to track your payments. Pay weekly, monthly, or as you go as long as rent is paid in full by the due date.



***Interior photos are from a home that we rehabbed this year in the same neighborhood.**