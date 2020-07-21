331 Torner Road

Amenities
START YOUR NEW YEAR RIGHT!!!
Text RENTNOW to the number listed on this ad for more information or to get on the showing list.
(443-315-2274)
The final touches are being completed on this newly rehabbed 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in a quiet neighborhood in Essex.
Close to I-95/I-695 with major shopping areas nearby. House details are as follows:
- Two story rowhome with finished basement
- Second floor: Three bedrooms and one NEW full bath
- First floor: NEW kitchen, dining room and living room (open floor plan)
- Basement: Finished BONUS room with half bath and laundry facilities
- Central air conditioning and heat
- Hardwood floors
- Fenced back yard with shed
- Online rent payment system to track your payments. Pay weekly, monthly, or as you go as long as rent is paid in full by the due date.
***Interior photos are from a home that we rehabbed this year in the same neighborhood.**