All apartments in Essex
Find more places like 331 Torner Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Essex, MD
/
331 Torner Road
Last updated January 10 2020 at 5:59 PM

331 Torner Road

331 Torner Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Essex
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

331 Torner Road, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
START YOUR NEW YEAR RIGHT!!!

Text RENTNOW to the number listed on this ad for more information or to get on the showing list.

(443-315-2274)

The final touches are being completed on this newly rehabbed 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in a quiet neighborhood in Essex.
Close to I-95/I-695 with major shopping areas nearby. House details are as follows:

- Two story rowhome with finished basement
- Second floor: Three bedrooms and one NEW full bath
- First floor: NEW kitchen, dining room and living room (open floor plan)
- Basement: Finished BONUS room with half bath and laundry facilities
- Central air conditioning and heat
- Hardwood floors
- Fenced back yard with shed
- Online rent payment system to track your payments. Pay weekly, monthly, or as you go as long as rent is paid in full by the due date.

***Interior photos are from a home that we rehabbed this year in the same neighborhood.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 Torner Road have any available units?
331 Torner Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex, MD.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does 331 Torner Road have?
Some of 331 Torner Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 Torner Road currently offering any rent specials?
331 Torner Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 Torner Road pet-friendly?
No, 331 Torner Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex.
Does 331 Torner Road offer parking?
No, 331 Torner Road does not offer parking.
Does 331 Torner Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 331 Torner Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 Torner Road have a pool?
No, 331 Torner Road does not have a pool.
Does 331 Torner Road have accessible units?
No, 331 Torner Road does not have accessible units.
Does 331 Torner Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 331 Torner Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hartland Run
1103 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Hyde Park Apartments
1114 Tace Dr
Essex, MD 21221
Kings Mill Apartments and Townhomes
1460 Hadwick Dr
Essex, MD 21221
Queens Purchase
1207 Middleborough Rd
Essex, MD 21221
Hartland Village
1409 Winter Park Cir
Essex, MD 21221
Cove Village Townhomes
2 Driftwood Ct
Essex, MD 21221
Hartland Run
1107 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Mansfield Woods
710 Snowberry Court
Essex, MD 21221

Similar Pages

Essex 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEssex 2 Bedroom Apartments
Essex Cheap ApartmentsEssex Pet Friendly Apartments
Essex Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Dundalk, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDWoodlawn, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College