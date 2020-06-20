All apartments in Essex
30 Ebbing Ct

30 Ebbing Court
Location

30 Ebbing Court, Essex, MD 21221

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1540 sqft

Amenities

Scenic waterfront view with dock access! Beautifully remodeled end-unit townhouse, turnkey available for immediate occupancy. Whether enjoying the picturesque views from the walkout deck, or launching a kayak at the dock nearby, this unit is great for water lovers! Featuring superb wood laminate floors throughout most of the home, enjoy bright and neutral spaces that are easy to maintain. The upstairs boasts three large bedrooms and a full bath, providing enough space for all members of the household to relax in privacy and comfort. The huge, sprawling finished basement is ideal flex space for entertainment area, media room, home office, or bonus room of your choice! Located only minutes to grocery, restaurants, various parks, marinas, and easy access to I-95. So schedule your showing today, before this amazing opportunity slips through your fingers!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Ebbing Ct have any available units?
30 Ebbing Ct has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 Ebbing Ct have?
Some of 30 Ebbing Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Ebbing Ct currently offering any rent specials?
30 Ebbing Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Ebbing Ct pet-friendly?
No, 30 Ebbing Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex.
Does 30 Ebbing Ct offer parking?
No, 30 Ebbing Ct does not offer parking.
Does 30 Ebbing Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 Ebbing Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Ebbing Ct have a pool?
No, 30 Ebbing Ct does not have a pool.
Does 30 Ebbing Ct have accessible units?
No, 30 Ebbing Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Ebbing Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Ebbing Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
