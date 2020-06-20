30 Ebbing Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Scenic waterfront view with dock access! Beautifully remodeled end-unit townhouse, turnkey available for immediate occupancy. Whether enjoying the picturesque views from the walkout deck, or launching a kayak at the dock nearby, this unit is great for water lovers! Featuring superb wood laminate floors throughout most of the home, enjoy bright and neutral spaces that are easy to maintain. The upstairs boasts three large bedrooms and a full bath, providing enough space for all members of the household to relax in privacy and comfort. The huge, sprawling finished basement is ideal flex space for entertainment area, media room, home office, or bonus room of your choice! Located only minutes to grocery, restaurants, various parks, marinas, and easy access to I-95. So schedule your showing today, before this amazing opportunity slips through your fingers!