263 NANTICOKE ROAD
Last updated August 17 2019 at 3:29 AM

263 NANTICOKE ROAD

263 Nanticoke Road · No Longer Available
Location

263 Nanticoke Road, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Baths Cape Cod with so much character! Hang out in the eat in kitchen or relax on your deck with TREX decking, all overlooking the large fenced rear yard with fire pit & storage shed. Or take a stroll to several restaurants on the water. Bring your boat - you are just blocks from the water & the community boat ramp! Updates to the home include new flooring, freshly painted, new sump pumps, new exterior doors, updated plumbing throughout, NEW Stainless steel appliances, brand new main level bathroom with rain fall shower head. Sunroom/laundry room/office off the kitchen! Come put your touches on the unfinised lower level already with full bathroom and exit to the outside. Plenty of parking in the driveway next to the home or street! Pets on Case by Case Basis. No Housing Vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 263 NANTICOKE ROAD have any available units?
263 NANTICOKE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex, MD.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does 263 NANTICOKE ROAD have?
Some of 263 NANTICOKE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 263 NANTICOKE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
263 NANTICOKE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263 NANTICOKE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 263 NANTICOKE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 263 NANTICOKE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 263 NANTICOKE ROAD offers parking.
Does 263 NANTICOKE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 263 NANTICOKE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 263 NANTICOKE ROAD have a pool?
No, 263 NANTICOKE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 263 NANTICOKE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 263 NANTICOKE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 263 NANTICOKE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 263 NANTICOKE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
