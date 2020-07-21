263 NANTICOKE ROAD

Amenities

Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Baths Cape Cod with so much character! Hang out in the eat in kitchen or relax on your deck with TREX decking, all overlooking the large fenced rear yard with fire pit & storage shed. Or take a stroll to several restaurants on the water. Bring your boat - you are just blocks from the water & the community boat ramp! Updates to the home include new flooring, freshly painted, new sump pumps, new exterior doors, updated plumbing throughout, NEW Stainless steel appliances, brand new main level bathroom with rain fall shower head. Sunroom/laundry room/office off the kitchen! Come put your touches on the unfinised lower level already with full bathroom and exit to the outside. Plenty of parking in the driveway next to the home or street! Pets on Case by Case Basis. No Housing Vouchers.