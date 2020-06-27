All apartments in Essex
Find more places like 23 VINCENT AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Essex, MD
/
23 VINCENT AVENUE
Last updated September 9 2019 at 11:46 PM

23 VINCENT AVENUE

23 Vincent Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Essex
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

23 Vincent Avenue, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
You'll fall in love with Gorgeous Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Cape Cod! Main Level offers beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, recessed lighting, wood burning fireplace, open floor plan with huge living room, plenty of natural light shines in all rooms! Plenty of cabinet space in this gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Separate mud room and laundry room off kitchen. Master Bedroom and Master Bath with custom tile on main level. Upper level offers 2 additional bedrooms with 2nd custom tiled Bath. Enjoy your evenings and family gatherings in your huge backyard oasis with privacy fence, deck and large shed. Covered front porch and private driveway with plenty of parking. Section 8 ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 VINCENT AVENUE have any available units?
23 VINCENT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex, MD.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 VINCENT AVENUE have?
Some of 23 VINCENT AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 VINCENT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
23 VINCENT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 VINCENT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 23 VINCENT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex.
Does 23 VINCENT AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 23 VINCENT AVENUE offers parking.
Does 23 VINCENT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 VINCENT AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 VINCENT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 23 VINCENT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 23 VINCENT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 23 VINCENT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 23 VINCENT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 VINCENT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hartland Run
1103 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Hartland Ridge
1105 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Southwoods
10 Glenshannon Ct
Essex, MD 21221
Kings Mill Apartments and Townhomes
1460 Hadwick Dr
Essex, MD 21221
Queens Purchase
1207 Middleborough Rd
Essex, MD 21221
Hartland Village
1409 Winter Park Cir
Essex, MD 21221
Cove Village Townhomes
2 Driftwood Ct
Essex, MD 21221
Pebble Creek
1109 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221

Similar Pages

Essex 1 BedroomsEssex 2 Bedrooms
Essex Apartments with ParkingEssex Pet Friendly Places
Essex Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College