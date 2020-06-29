All apartments in Essex
2237 CORSICA RD
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:51 PM

2237 CORSICA RD

2237 Corsica Road · No Longer Available
Location

2237 Corsica Road, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Water views from all sides of the home! 3BR, 2 BA craftsman waterfront home has an updated kitchen and bathrooms, spacious bedrooms and bath on the first floor. Another bath is located on the second floor with a bedroom and a large living area. Custom Spiral staircase takes you to the second floor. The floors on the first floor are White Pine and have been refinished. Home can be rented furnished or not. Basement is large for storage and laundry. Lots of parking on the property. Use of dock is included in rent with the understanding that the owner stores his boat there too. Utilities are not included in rent. Please apply online to make application on this property. Pets are discouraged but will consider on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2237 CORSICA RD have any available units?
2237 CORSICA RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex, MD.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does 2237 CORSICA RD have?
Some of 2237 CORSICA RD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2237 CORSICA RD currently offering any rent specials?
2237 CORSICA RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2237 CORSICA RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2237 CORSICA RD is pet friendly.
Does 2237 CORSICA RD offer parking?
Yes, 2237 CORSICA RD offers parking.
Does 2237 CORSICA RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2237 CORSICA RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2237 CORSICA RD have a pool?
No, 2237 CORSICA RD does not have a pool.
Does 2237 CORSICA RD have accessible units?
No, 2237 CORSICA RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2237 CORSICA RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2237 CORSICA RD has units with dishwashers.
