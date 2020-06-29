2237 CORSICA RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Water views from all sides of the home! 3BR, 2 BA craftsman waterfront home has an updated kitchen and bathrooms, spacious bedrooms and bath on the first floor. Another bath is located on the second floor with a bedroom and a large living area. Custom Spiral staircase takes you to the second floor. The floors on the first floor are White Pine and have been refinished. Home can be rented furnished or not. Basement is large for storage and laundry. Lots of parking on the property. Use of dock is included in rent with the understanding that the owner stores his boat there too. Utilities are not included in rent. Please apply online to make application on this property. Pets are discouraged but will consider on a case by case basis.