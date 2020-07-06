All apartments in Essex
Find more places like 202 Oak Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Essex, MD
/
202 Oak Ave
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

202 Oak Ave

202 Oak Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Essex
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

202 Oak Avenue, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Amazing 4 Bedroom Home on Hopkins Creel - Property Id: 255103

EXQUISITE RENOVATION "Water Privileged" at the Edge of Hopkins Creek. Dark Chestnut Hardwood Floors and LED Recessed Lighting! All New Systems! Including new Roof, new reinforced windows, gutters and HVAC! This house has it all! Crafted Plywood Doors, Lots of Storage. Tons of natural light! Spacious Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, 3 Drawer Refrigerator, & White Shaker Cabinets! Bathrooms features stunning Marble & Subway Tile Pendant lights over sink!The Property is a Boaters Dream -Fenced in Rear Yard, Parking Pad/ Landscaped Garden Area, Full height Walk out Basement- Possible In Law SuiteThis house is a must see!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255103
Property Id 255103

(RLNE5735739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Oak Ave have any available units?
202 Oak Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex, MD.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 Oak Ave have?
Some of 202 Oak Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Oak Ave currently offering any rent specials?
202 Oak Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Oak Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 Oak Ave is pet friendly.
Does 202 Oak Ave offer parking?
Yes, 202 Oak Ave offers parking.
Does 202 Oak Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Oak Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Oak Ave have a pool?
No, 202 Oak Ave does not have a pool.
Does 202 Oak Ave have accessible units?
No, 202 Oak Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Oak Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 Oak Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hartland Run
1103 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Hartland Ridge
1105 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Hyde Park Apartments
1114 Tace Dr
Essex, MD 21221
Gateway
21 Waterwood Ct
Essex, MD 21221
Hartland Village
1409 Winter Park Cir
Essex, MD 21221
Cove Village Townhomes
2 Driftwood Ct
Essex, MD 21221
Hartland Run
1107 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Mansfield Woods
710 Snowberry Court
Essex, MD 21221

Similar Pages

Essex 1 BedroomsEssex 2 Bedrooms
Essex Apartments with ParkingEssex Pet Friendly Places
Essex Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College