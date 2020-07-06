202 Oak Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Amazing 4 Bedroom Home on Hopkins Creel - Property Id: 255103



EXQUISITE RENOVATION "Water Privileged" at the Edge of Hopkins Creek. Dark Chestnut Hardwood Floors and LED Recessed Lighting! All New Systems! Including new Roof, new reinforced windows, gutters and HVAC! This house has it all! Crafted Plywood Doors, Lots of Storage. Tons of natural light! Spacious Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, 3 Drawer Refrigerator, & White Shaker Cabinets! Bathrooms features stunning Marble & Subway Tile Pendant lights over sink!The Property is a Boaters Dream -Fenced in Rear Yard, Parking Pad/ Landscaped Garden Area, Full height Walk out Basement- Possible In Law SuiteThis house is a must see!!

