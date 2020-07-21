20 LOCKETT COURT

Amenities

FREE RENT THROUGH 9/30! October rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Come see this great 3 bedroom .5 bath brick front town home! New paint and carpet throughout! BRAND NEW APPLIANCES! Finished lower level is a great space for entertaining and features a half bath. Access your rear deck from the kitchen. Deck leads down to a level fenced rear yard! Home is professionally managed. Pets OK case by case.