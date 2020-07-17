All apartments in Essex
Find more places like 1702 OAKFIELD AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Essex, MD
/
1702 OAKFIELD AVENUE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

1702 OAKFIELD AVENUE

1702 Oakfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Essex
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1702 Oakfield Avenue, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Waterfront Rental- 2 Bedrooms 1 Full Bath- Upper level Open Concept Penthouse overlooking Hopkins Creek. Enjoy Waterfront living in this wonderful move in ready property. Includes use of the deep water pier and a 15,0000 lb boat lift. Also includes use of the over sized 2 car garage . 2 Spacious Bedrooms, living room dining area and eat in kitchen. Estimated 1,000 square feet of living space with a beautiful view.UPPER LEVEL FOR RENT- NOT THE ENTIRE HOUSE- NO WASHER AND DRYER HOOK UP-NO PETS- WITH THE EXCEPTION OF SERVICE ANIMAL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702 OAKFIELD AVENUE have any available units?
1702 OAKFIELD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex, MD.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does 1702 OAKFIELD AVENUE have?
Some of 1702 OAKFIELD AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1702 OAKFIELD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1702 OAKFIELD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 OAKFIELD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1702 OAKFIELD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex.
Does 1702 OAKFIELD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1702 OAKFIELD AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1702 OAKFIELD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1702 OAKFIELD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 OAKFIELD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1702 OAKFIELD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1702 OAKFIELD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1702 OAKFIELD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 OAKFIELD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1702 OAKFIELD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hartland Ridge
1105 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Hyde Park Apartments
1114 Tace Dr
Essex, MD 21221
Kings Mill Apartments and Townhomes
1460 Hadwick Dr
Essex, MD 21221
Gateway
21 Waterwood Ct
Essex, MD 21221
Hartland Village
1409 Winter Park Cir
Essex, MD 21221
Hartland Run
1107 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Mansfield Woods
710 Snowberry Court
Essex, MD 21221
Pebble Creek
1109 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221

Similar Pages

Essex 1 BedroomsEssex 2 Bedrooms
Essex Cheap PlacesEssex Pet Friendly Places
Essex Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Dundalk, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDWoodlawn, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College