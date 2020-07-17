1702 OAKFIELD AVENUE

Amenities

Waterfront Rental- 2 Bedrooms 1 Full Bath- Upper level Open Concept Penthouse overlooking Hopkins Creek. Enjoy Waterfront living in this wonderful move in ready property. Includes use of the deep water pier and a 15,0000 lb boat lift. Also includes use of the over sized 2 car garage . 2 Spacious Bedrooms, living room dining area and eat in kitchen. Estimated 1,000 square feet of living space with a beautiful view.UPPER LEVEL FOR RENT- NOT THE ENTIRE HOUSE- NO WASHER AND DRYER HOOK UP-NO PETS- WITH THE EXCEPTION OF SERVICE ANIMAL.