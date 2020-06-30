1651 Frenchs Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

3 Bed 2 Bath Rancher Available Near Hopkins Creek - Property Id: 181374



Custom renovated rancher, just off Hopkins creek. New kitchen with granite countertops and Stainless Steel appliances. Hardwood floors, shag carpet in bedrooms. Private master bedroom with large walk in closet and Bath. Tranquil & private large rear yard, lots of trees. New HVAC/Windows/HWH. Guest bedroom with Sliding Glass Doors, walks out to patio.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/181374

Property Id 181374



(RLNE5382765)