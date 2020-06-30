All apartments in Essex
Last updated January 20 2020 at 2:14 PM

1651 Frenchs Ave

1651 Frenchs Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1651 Frenchs Avenue, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3 Bed 2 Bath Rancher Available Near Hopkins Creek - Property Id: 181374

Custom renovated rancher, just off Hopkins creek. New kitchen with granite countertops and Stainless Steel appliances. Hardwood floors, shag carpet in bedrooms. Private master bedroom with large walk in closet and Bath. Tranquil & private large rear yard, lots of trees. New HVAC/Windows/HWH. Guest bedroom with Sliding Glass Doors, walks out to patio.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/181374
Property Id 181374

(RLNE5382765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1651 Frenchs Ave have any available units?
1651 Frenchs Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex, MD.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does 1651 Frenchs Ave have?
Some of 1651 Frenchs Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1651 Frenchs Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1651 Frenchs Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1651 Frenchs Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1651 Frenchs Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1651 Frenchs Ave offer parking?
No, 1651 Frenchs Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1651 Frenchs Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1651 Frenchs Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1651 Frenchs Ave have a pool?
No, 1651 Frenchs Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1651 Frenchs Ave have accessible units?
No, 1651 Frenchs Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1651 Frenchs Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1651 Frenchs Ave has units with dishwashers.

