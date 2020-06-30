1651 Frenchs Ave

Amenities
3 Bed 2 Bath Rancher Available Near Hopkins Creek - Property Id: 181374
Custom renovated rancher, just off Hopkins creek. New kitchen with granite countertops and Stainless Steel appliances. Hardwood floors, shag carpet in bedrooms. Private master bedroom with large walk in closet and Bath. Tranquil & private large rear yard, lots of trees. New HVAC/Windows/HWH. Guest bedroom with Sliding Glass Doors, walks out to patio.
