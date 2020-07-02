All apartments in Essex
Location

136 Bladen Road, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful opportunity to rent this well maintained colonial style home.~This home features beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the main and upper levels, there are three spacious bedrooms on the upper level~(potential area for a 4th bedroom in basement), eat in kitchen, the basement has separate storage room and laundry area. Concrete parking pad in backyard and street parking available. Convenient to schools and shopping within minutes of I695 and other major highways! Also listed for sale mls# MDBC490304for rental application go to:www.1choicepropertymanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 BLADEN ROAD have any available units?
136 BLADEN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex, MD.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does 136 BLADEN ROAD have?
Some of 136 BLADEN ROAD's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 BLADEN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
136 BLADEN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 BLADEN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 136 BLADEN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex.
Does 136 BLADEN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 136 BLADEN ROAD offers parking.
Does 136 BLADEN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 BLADEN ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 BLADEN ROAD have a pool?
No, 136 BLADEN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 136 BLADEN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 136 BLADEN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 136 BLADEN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 BLADEN ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.

