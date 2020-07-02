136 BLADEN ROAD

Amenities

Wonderful opportunity to rent this well maintained colonial style home.~This home features beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the main and upper levels, there are three spacious bedrooms on the upper level~(potential area for a 4th bedroom in basement), eat in kitchen, the basement has separate storage room and laundry area. Concrete parking pad in backyard and street parking available. Convenient to schools and shopping within minutes of I695 and other major highways! Also listed for sale mls# MDBC490304for rental application go to:www.1choicepropertymanagement.com