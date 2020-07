Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

RETHINK HOME in this well established community.Open kitchen with SS appliances,hardwoods throughout first floor and office. Spacious bedrooms,upper level laundry and master suite with tray ceiling,soaking tub/separate shower,and walk in closet. Private yard backing to trees with deck off kitchen.Lower level is USABLE! Clean,sealed floor,insulated,and slider for light and outside access.