Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Check out this awesome first floor condo. All windows lookout to the view of the stream and woods. A block away from the Village Shopping Center. Two minutes away from RT 29 via RT 108. Hardwood floors, tile, and carpet flooring. Two sliders to the private patio. Two bedrooms with full baths connected to both. Stainless steel GE appliances with brand new slow-close cabinets, new granite counter tops, new sink, and new faucet in the kitchen. Washer and dryer in unit!! This is a beauty!