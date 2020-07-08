4708 Dorsey Hall Drive, Unit 303

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Welcome home! This is a beautifully-updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Dorsey Hall. This home's features included engineered hardwood floors, a charming wood-burning fireplace, and updated kitchen and bathrooms. This home has no shortage of natural light - windows everywhere! Residents will also enjoy the charming balcony, large master walk-in closet, and reserved parking.



650+ credit scores are required of all adults 19+ living in the home. 600-649 scores are taken on a case-by-case basis with a double security deposit. Small dogs (sorry, no cats) are also taken on a case-by-case basis.