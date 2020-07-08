All apartments in Ellicott City
Find more places like 4708 Dorsey Hall Drive, Unit 303.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ellicott City, MD
/
4708 Dorsey Hall Drive, Unit 303
Last updated May 21 2020 at 7:35 PM

4708 Dorsey Hall Drive, Unit 303

4708 Dorsey Hall Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ellicott City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4708 Dorsey Hall Dr, Ellicott City, MD 21042

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Welcome home! This is a beautifully-updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Dorsey Hall. This home's features included engineered hardwood floors, a charming wood-burning fireplace, and updated kitchen and bathrooms. This home has no shortage of natural light - windows everywhere! Residents will also enjoy the charming balcony, large master walk-in closet, and reserved parking.

650+ credit scores are required of all adults 19+ living in the home. 600-649 scores are taken on a case-by-case basis with a double security deposit. Small dogs (sorry, no cats) are also taken on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4708 Dorsey Hall Drive, Unit 303 have any available units?
4708 Dorsey Hall Drive, Unit 303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 4708 Dorsey Hall Drive, Unit 303 have?
Some of 4708 Dorsey Hall Drive, Unit 303's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4708 Dorsey Hall Drive, Unit 303 currently offering any rent specials?
4708 Dorsey Hall Drive, Unit 303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4708 Dorsey Hall Drive, Unit 303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4708 Dorsey Hall Drive, Unit 303 is pet friendly.
Does 4708 Dorsey Hall Drive, Unit 303 offer parking?
Yes, 4708 Dorsey Hall Drive, Unit 303 offers parking.
Does 4708 Dorsey Hall Drive, Unit 303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4708 Dorsey Hall Drive, Unit 303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4708 Dorsey Hall Drive, Unit 303 have a pool?
No, 4708 Dorsey Hall Drive, Unit 303 does not have a pool.
Does 4708 Dorsey Hall Drive, Unit 303 have accessible units?
No, 4708 Dorsey Hall Drive, Unit 303 does not have accessible units.
Does 4708 Dorsey Hall Drive, Unit 303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4708 Dorsey Hall Drive, Unit 303 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4708 Dorsey Hall Drive, Unit 303 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4708 Dorsey Hall Drive, Unit 303 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Townes at Pine Orchard
3252 Pine Orchard Ln
Ellicott City, MD 21042
Charleston Place
3182 Normandy Woods Dr
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Kaiser Park
8120 Randolph Way
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Orchard Park
3113 Pine Orchard Ln
Ellicott City, MD 21042
Alta at Regency Crest
3305 Oak West Dr
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes
3421 Sonia Trail
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Ellicott Grove Apartments
3005 Oak Green Cir
Ellicott City, MD 21043
The Wexley at 100
6081 Otterbein Lane
Ellicott City, MD 21043

Similar Pages

Ellicott City 1 BedroomsEllicott City 2 Bedrooms
Ellicott City Apartments with BalconyEllicott City Apartments with Parking
Ellicott City Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College