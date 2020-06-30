4399 MONTGOMERY ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Remodeled 3 level, 4 bedroom, 2 full bath single family home walking distance to Veterans ES and Ellicott Mills MS! Stunning 1/2 acre lot 4 sided brick cape cod! Endless updates by the owner: brand new roof (October 2019); new AC (2019); replacement double pane windows; new boiler / heat (2008); new plumbing pipes (June 2019); upgraded electrical service and panel (2014); 2 remodeled bathrooms (2014); gleaming hardwoods throughout main and upper levels; remodeled eat-in kitchen w/42" cabinets, replaced cabinets, gas cooking and stainless steel appliances; dining area w/chair rail molding; expansive family room; partially finished lower level w/replaced washer and dryer; freshly painted w/designer paint colors; relax on the rear porch and enjoy the peaceful backyard; rear shed! A great location, minutes to Safeway, restaurants, Target, Rt 100, Rt 29 and I-95! ***GOOD CREDIT & QUALIFICATIONS ARE A MUST! NO PETS, NO PETS, NO PETS! NO SMOKING.***