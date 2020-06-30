All apartments in Ellicott City
Find more places like 4399 MONTGOMERY ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ellicott City, MD
/
4399 MONTGOMERY ROAD
Last updated December 10 2019 at 8:09 AM

4399 MONTGOMERY ROAD

4399 Montgomery Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ellicott City
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4399 Montgomery Road, Ellicott City, MD 21043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Remodeled 3 level, 4 bedroom, 2 full bath single family home walking distance to Veterans ES and Ellicott Mills MS! Stunning 1/2 acre lot 4 sided brick cape cod! Endless updates by the owner: brand new roof (October 2019); new AC (2019); replacement double pane windows; new boiler / heat (2008); new plumbing pipes (June 2019); upgraded electrical service and panel (2014); 2 remodeled bathrooms (2014); gleaming hardwoods throughout main and upper levels; remodeled eat-in kitchen w/42" cabinets, replaced cabinets, gas cooking and stainless steel appliances; dining area w/chair rail molding; expansive family room; partially finished lower level w/replaced washer and dryer; freshly painted w/designer paint colors; relax on the rear porch and enjoy the peaceful backyard; rear shed! A great location, minutes to Safeway, restaurants, Target, Rt 100, Rt 29 and I-95! ***GOOD CREDIT & QUALIFICATIONS ARE A MUST! NO PETS, NO PETS, NO PETS! NO SMOKING.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4399 MONTGOMERY ROAD have any available units?
4399 MONTGOMERY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 4399 MONTGOMERY ROAD have?
Some of 4399 MONTGOMERY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4399 MONTGOMERY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4399 MONTGOMERY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4399 MONTGOMERY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4399 MONTGOMERY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 4399 MONTGOMERY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 4399 MONTGOMERY ROAD offers parking.
Does 4399 MONTGOMERY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4399 MONTGOMERY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4399 MONTGOMERY ROAD have a pool?
No, 4399 MONTGOMERY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4399 MONTGOMERY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4399 MONTGOMERY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4399 MONTGOMERY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4399 MONTGOMERY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4399 MONTGOMERY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4399 MONTGOMERY ROAD has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Townes at Pine Orchard
3252 Pine Orchard Ln
Ellicott City, MD 21042
The Elms at Fall Run
8401 Oakton Ln
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Orchard Park
3113 Pine Orchard Ln
Ellicott City, MD 21042
Alta at Regency Crest
3305 Oak West Dr
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes
3421 Sonia Trail
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Ellicott Grove Apartments
3005 Oak Green Cir
Ellicott City, MD 21043
The Wexley at 100
6081 Otterbein Lane
Ellicott City, MD 21043
The Elms at Montjoy
4900 Walking Stick Rd
Ellicott City, MD 21043

Similar Pages

Ellicott City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEllicott City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Ellicott City Apartments with ParkingEllicott City Cheap Apartments
Ellicott City Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College