Last updated March 7 2020

3448 Plum Tree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3448 Plum Tree Drive, Ellicott City, MD 21042

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Location is everything, and this unit has it! HOCO schools, including Centennial HS, easy access to commuter routes and walk to great shopping and dining! Tastefully updated and freshly painted, hardwood all levels. 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome with fully finished basement and fenced yard. Main level with family room, dining and updated kitchen. Hardwood floors and new paint in fashionable grey. Upstairs hosts sleeping quarters with 3 ample sized bedrooms. Master has double closets. Lower level would make a great family room. Features a bonus room and full bath. Walk to the newly updated library, great shopping and dining. Minutes to 29 and 70. No pets, no smoking. Please text Catherine 443.583.4420.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3448 Plumtree Drive have any available units?
3448 Plumtree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 3448 Plumtree Drive have?
Some of 3448 Plumtree Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3448 Plumtree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3448 Plumtree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3448 Plumtree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3448 Plumtree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 3448 Plumtree Drive offer parking?
No, 3448 Plumtree Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3448 Plumtree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3448 Plumtree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3448 Plumtree Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3448 Plumtree Drive has a pool.
Does 3448 Plumtree Drive have accessible units?
No, 3448 Plumtree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3448 Plumtree Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3448 Plumtree Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3448 Plumtree Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3448 Plumtree Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
