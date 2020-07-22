3448 Plumtree Drive

Amenities

Location is everything, and this unit has it! HOCO schools, including Centennial HS, easy access to commuter routes and walk to great shopping and dining! Tastefully updated and freshly painted, hardwood all levels. 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome with fully finished basement and fenced yard. Main level with family room, dining and updated kitchen. Hardwood floors and new paint in fashionable grey. Upstairs hosts sleeping quarters with 3 ample sized bedrooms. Master has double closets. Lower level would make a great family room. Features a bonus room and full bath. Walk to the newly updated library, great shopping and dining. Minutes to 29 and 70. No pets, no smoking. Please text Catherine 443.583.4420.