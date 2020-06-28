3263 SAINT JOHNS LANE

Amenities

Beautiful updated cape cod on corner lot in highly desirable area, close to everything. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout, and freshly painted. Updated kitchen with tons of storage, Updated Bathrooms. Large light filled living room with gas fireplace. Second level has lots of options from Master Suite or bedroom with shared office. There is also great upper level balcony that overlooks rear yard and lower deck. Lower level has finished room great for office, play room, craft room plus large unfinished utility area. Parking for 4+ cars, great for potential in home business, all located on large, level lot. NO SMOKING and STRONG CREDIT REQUIRED 700+ credit score required.