Last updated May 16 2020 at 5:45 AM

3263 SAINT JOHNS LANE

3263 Saint Johns Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3263 Saint Johns Lane, Ellicott City, MD 21042

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful updated cape cod on corner lot in highly desirable area, close to everything. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout, and freshly painted. Updated kitchen with tons of storage, Updated Bathrooms. Large light filled living room with gas fireplace. Second level has lots of options from Master Suite or bedroom with shared office. There is also great upper level balcony that overlooks rear yard and lower deck. Lower level has finished room great for office, play room, craft room plus large unfinished utility area. Parking for 4+ cars, great for potential in home business, all located on large, level lot. NO SMOKING and STRONG CREDIT REQUIRED 700+ credit score required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3263 SAINT JOHNS LANE have any available units?
3263 SAINT JOHNS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 3263 SAINT JOHNS LANE have?
Some of 3263 SAINT JOHNS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3263 SAINT JOHNS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3263 SAINT JOHNS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3263 SAINT JOHNS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3263 SAINT JOHNS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 3263 SAINT JOHNS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3263 SAINT JOHNS LANE offers parking.
Does 3263 SAINT JOHNS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3263 SAINT JOHNS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3263 SAINT JOHNS LANE have a pool?
No, 3263 SAINT JOHNS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3263 SAINT JOHNS LANE have accessible units?
No, 3263 SAINT JOHNS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3263 SAINT JOHNS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3263 SAINT JOHNS LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3263 SAINT JOHNS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3263 SAINT JOHNS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
