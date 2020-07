Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill business center cc payments dog park e-payments internet access online portal playground

Relax on the sundeck of your sparkling resort pool. Take a morning stroll and enjoy the view of the tranquil pond. Toss a ball with your fur family member at AION Wag, our onsite Dog Park. Burn calories at AION FIT, our state of the art fitness center. Host family and friends at our stunning entertainment lounge. Stonegate at Iron Ridge, where everyday life becomes EXTRA-Ordinary. This is your AION LIFE in Elkton, MD.