Iron Ridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:18 AM

Iron Ridge

4301 Stone Gate Blvd · (410) 348-7956
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4301 Stone Gate Blvd, Elkton, MD 21921

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3201 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,221

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 984 sqft

Unit 4201 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,396

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 984 sqft

Unit 3502 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,421

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 952 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2912 · Avail. now

$1,446

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1292 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Iron Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
Experience all the comforts of home when you live at The Apartments at Iron Ridge. Expansive one-, two-, and three-bedroom layouts give you a variety of living options so you can find the home that's just right for you. Each home is tailored to meet your every need from premium, fully equipped kitchens and cable/satellite access perfect for entertaining, to serene balconies surrounded by beautiful views, Iron Ridge is the perfect fit for your busy lifestyle. Iron Ridge offers you a haven you can call home.

Our community amenities set us apart and give our residents a reason to relax. Don't break the bank with an expensive gym membership! Instead, take advantage of our fully equipped community fitness center. Our community pool and on-site tennis courts will keep you moving, and our community is pet friendly so you don't have to leave your furry friends behind. Enjoy the outdoors with our lush landscaping and expansive picnic area, the perfect place to soak up the sun on a Sunday afternoon. The Apartments at Iron Ridge have even more to love with features like a large community clubhouse, online payment options, a trash compactor, and on-site maintenance. Shorten your to-do list and spend a little more time with your feet up at our Elkton, MD community.

Ideally located just minutes from Delaware and providing easy access to both Philadelphia and Baltimore via I-95, The Apartments at Iron Ridge put you in the center of it all. Our residents love our proximity to local employers including Christiana Care Health System and the University of Delaware. Grab a bite to eat down the street or explore even more in one of the major cities surrounding our vibrant community. At Iron Ridge, you don't have to sacrifice the excitement of city living for the serenity of a neighborhood atmosphere. Fill out an online application now or visit with one of our leasing agents to reserve your spot at The Apartments at Iron Ridge.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 applicant
Deposit: $750 - 1 months rent refundable deposit; $199 - $350 Surety bond
Move-in Fees: $200 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet per month
restrictions: All animals must be housebroken. No breeding of any permitted animal is allowed. Additionally, the following breeds of dogs are not permitted or any mix of these breeds of dogs where the following breeds are 50% or more in your dog and verified by veterinary report: German Shepherds Akitas, Chow Terriers or Chow breed mixes, American Bulldogs, Bull Staff or Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman/Doberman Pinchers, (mini pinchers are permitted) Rottweiler's, Wolf dog hybrid, Pit-bull terriers, Presa Canario or any variety of Canary dogs.
Parking Details: Open Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Iron Ridge have any available units?
Iron Ridge has 4 units available starting at $1,221 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Iron Ridge have?
Some of Iron Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Iron Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Iron Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Iron Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Iron Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Iron Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Iron Ridge offers parking.
Does Iron Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Iron Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Iron Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Iron Ridge has a pool.
Does Iron Ridge have accessible units?
No, Iron Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Iron Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Iron Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Iron Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Iron Ridge has units with air conditioning.
