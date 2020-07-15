/
Wesley College
9 Apartments For Rent Near Wesley College
21 Units Available
Leander Lakes Luxury Apartment Homes
100 Isabelle Isle Dover, Dover, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1386 sqft
Welcome to Leander Lakes Luxury Apartment Homes! Located in Dover, DE, this upscale community is focused on allowing you to relax while everything is taken care of for you.
5 Units Available
Village of Westover
Village Of Westover
120 Pennington Pl, Dover, DE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
854 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfort is key at Village of Westover Apartment Homes in Dover, DE.
1 Unit Available
104 PERIWINKLE DRIVE
104 Periwinkle Drive, Dover, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1112 sqft
Outstanding two bedroom town home with a one car garage, it has granite counters, upgraded stainless steel appliances and wood flooring. It is located in west Dover close to many amenities and not far from Dover AFB. Apply today!
1 Unit Available
Village of Westover
255 Northdown Dr
255 Northdown Drive, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1848 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhouse - Property Id: 236731 This townhouse is ready for you in the village of Westover located in West Dover is close to schools, shopping, and minutes away from route 13.
1 Unit Available
38 ACACIA PLACE
38 Acacia Place, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1640 sqft
This spacious home is move-in ready! This beautiful home located in the quiet subdivision of Acorn farms has been very well kept and features brand new carpeting throughout the entire house.
1 Unit Available
Edgehill
36 GREENHILL AVENUE
36 Greenhill Avenue, Dover, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1338 sqft
Great ranch close to all Dover has to offer just off of Rt 13 in the heart of Dover. This cutie has beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Dinning room, living room combo with master suite and full bath. Second bedroom shares the hall bath.
1 Unit Available
419 ANN MOORE STREET
419 Anne Moore Street, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
Two story duplex in the Eden Hill community. Three bedrooms, two and half baths, detached 1 car garage. Convenient location, close to the restaurants, stores, and hospital. Easy access to POW/MIA Parkwya, 12 and 1rds.
1 Unit Available
Highland Acres
40 STEELE ROAD
40 Steele Road, Kent Acres, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
This beautiful home sits in a central location, also in the award winning Caesar Rodney school district. Easy access to route 13 and route 1. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, a sun room, and shed in great sized backyard.
1 Unit Available
21 Heritage Dr
21 Heritage Drive, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1228 sqft
Capital School District - Nice 3 Bedroom townhome located close to local businesses and schools. No thru traffic, small yard and lower recreation room with lots of possibilities. Monthly income needs to be 3x the rent. 1150 x 3 = $3,450.
