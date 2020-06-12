/
3 bedroom apartments
126 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Elkridge, MD
1 of 70
Brompton House
7691 Mandrake Ct, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,938
1613 sqft
Smoke-free community offers 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, wine rooms, fireplaces, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, playground, gym and conference room. Easy access to public transit.
1 of 20
Sherwood Crossing
6731 Old Waterloo Rd, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1226 sqft
Recently renovated property with convenient Baltimore access via I-95 and Hwy 175. Residences include balcony/patio, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace. Desirable community features include a pool, tennis court and volleyball court.
1 of 12
Belmont Station
6900 Tasker Fls, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,454
1468 sqft
Surrounded by parks, lakes and wooded areas, these recently renovated units feature full kitchens with all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Large in-ground pool, community garden, dog park and playground.
7910 PETTIGREW STREET
7910 Pettigrew Street, Elkridge, MD
Spectacular townhouse ready for a tenant to call it home. Built in 2014 and still in amazing condition. Hardwood floors throughout the entry level and second floor. Entry level has a bedroom/den, a full bath, and a 2 car garage.
7916 QUIDDITCH LN
7916 Quidditch Lane, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Available June first.
6385 FOREST AVENUE
6385 Forest Ave, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1012 sqft
Welcome to this wonderful rancher in Elkridge! 3 bedrooms with a remodeled full bathroom, a spacious and open concept living and dining room leads to the upgraded kitchen with sleek appliances. Newer windows and slider .
7778 DAGNY WAY
7778 Dagny Way, Elkridge, MD
1 year old 3 level Brick front town home with 4 bedrooms,3 full bath & 1 half bath,1-car garage,2350 sq.
6472 ANDERSON AVENUE
6472 Anderson Avenue, Elkridge, MD
This four bedroom, three and a half bath single family home built in 2017 is ready for you to move right in. Gorgeous hardwood floors welcome you into the house and extend throughout the main living level. Living room features wood burning fireplace.
6006 JOSEPH SCOTT DRIVE
6006 Joseph Scott Drive, Elkridge, MD
Well maintained colonial in the heart of Elkridge, Howard County. Home features top of the line kitchen with GE Monogram stainless steel appliances. Dual climate zones for energy efficiency. Open floor plan.
7150 BANBURY DRIVE
7150 Banbury Drive, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2160 sqft
Built in 2019, new luxury town home in Howard County. Featuring 3 spacious bedrooms, 3 full, 2 half baths with 4 completely finished levels and 1 car garage.
7039 Oak Grove Way
7039 Oak Grove Way, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2340 sqft
7039 Oak Grove Way Available 04/15/20 Elkridge, MD - End of group townhouse with 1 car garage. Enter on garage level with family room, powder room and sliding glass door out to backyard.
7206 ALBION WAY
7206 Albion Way, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2020 sqft
Beautiful Luxury Town Home in Howard county, easy access to major routes, trains, airport , shopping and restaurants. Middle school and Elementary schools few minutes walk from the property. Make this your home.
Results within 1 mile of Elkridge
21 Piedmont Ct
21 Piedmont Court, Arbutus, MD
4 Bedroom town home with 3 finished living levels , all appliances including washer & dryer. Ample storage space . Deck off of the kitchen for great outdoor space. Kitchen has just been renovated! Finished basement with walk-out to patio.
8357 WADES WAY
8357 Wades Way, Howard County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2230 sqft
$150 reduced !!!.
Results within 5 miles of Elkridge
1 of 29
Arbors at Arundel Preserve
2109 Piney Branch Cir, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,272
1294 sqft
Pet-friendly homes near airport, commuter routes and more, designed in mixture of garden-style and mid-rise. Featuring a pool, gas fireplaces, spacious floor plans and upscale design touches.
1 of 16
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1100 sqft
Luxury features abound: recently renovated with quartz counters, unique wood flooring, elegant lighting and cozy fireplaces. Minutes from I-95 and exclusive resident access to 24-hour gym, refreshing pool, clubhouse and car wash.
1 of 21
Orchards At Severn
8317 Severn Orchard Cir, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1105 sqft
Wood floors, in-unit laundry, alarm systems, and eat-in dining rooms create home-like two-bedroom units. Playground on-site for residents' enjoyment. In a suburban area close to elementary school, parks, and family-friendly amenities.
1 of 29
Somerset Woods
1833 Richfield Dr, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1125 sqft
Spacious apartments with in-unit laundry, central heating and cooling, choice of hardwood or tile flooring and lots of natural lighting. Close to Patuxent Freeway and I-95. For dining, Case Della Nonna Italian is nearby.
1 of 25
Lake Village Townhomes
8001 Laketowne Ct, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1018 sqft
Close to BWI and major highways. Townhomes with two to three bedrooms and in-unit laundry. Pet- and family-friendly community with playground and tennis courts. Twenty-four-hour maintenance service.
1 of 29
Columbia Pointe Apartment Homes
5764 Stevens Forest Rd, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1203 sqft
Recently renovated units with an elegant kitchen including all appliances and in-unit laundry. Patio or balcony. Swimming pool, playground, 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and elevator. Pet friendly.
1 of 12
Riverview Townhomes
600 5th Ave, Lansdowne, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
910 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
1 of 38
Avalon Arundel Crossing
811 Concorde Cir, Linthicum, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1365 sqft
Avalon Arundel Crossing features studio, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom Linthicum Heights apartments.
1 of 27
Avalon Russett
8185 Scenic Meadow Dr, Maryland City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1370 sqft
Conveniently located between Washington D.C. and Baltimore for easy commuting. Complex features pool, tennis court, volleyball court, basketball court and communal media room. All homes have in-unit laundry and individual direct access garages.
1 of 22
Serenity Place at Dorsey Ridge
7501 Trafalgar Cir, Hanover, KS
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
1410 sqft
As you drive through this gated community, you will be impressed with smart, sophisticated architecture that wraps around unrivaled community amenities; all under one roof! Step inside the beautifully designed 4-story mid-rise elevator building and
