This four bedroom, three and a half bath single family home built in 2017 is ready for you to move right in. Gorgeous hardwood floors welcome you into the house and extend throughout the main living level. Living room features wood burning fireplace. Kitchen opens to spacious dining/family room area. Upper level features 3 spacious bedrooms with 2 full baths. Fully finished basement has even more living space and a 4th bedroom. Professionally managed rental. $50 application per adult. Available for move in MID-JULY!