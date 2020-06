Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to this wonderful rancher in Elkridge! 3 bedrooms with a remodeled full bathroom, a spacious and open concept living and dining room leads to the upgraded kitchen with sleek appliances. Newer windows and slider . Private driveway with space for multiple cars that leads to the rear yard with plenty of space for entertaining with friends and family. Please see the photos!